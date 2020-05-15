Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 275.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

