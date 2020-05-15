Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,800 Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a P/E ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 1.43. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

