Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000.

NYSEARCA SRVR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

