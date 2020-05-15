Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $17.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERRPF. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Ero Copper stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

