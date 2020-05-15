Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 million, a P/E ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

