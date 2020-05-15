Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $15.97. Envista shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 3,811,600 shares.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

About Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

