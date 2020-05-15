Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $12.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.94, approximately 44,070,117 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 33,402,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,569 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,683,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.