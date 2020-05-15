Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Encore Capital Group traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $30.97, 27,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 505,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.