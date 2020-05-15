Emma Walmsley Acquires 7 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($22.27) per share, for a total transaction of £118.51 ($155.89).

On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, for a total transaction of £125.52 ($165.11).

On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

GSK opened at GBX 1,641.80 ($21.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,590 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,681.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003131 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.10) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,813.41 ($23.85).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

