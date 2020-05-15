Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $38,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 24,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

EMR stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

