Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,239.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.