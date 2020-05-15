Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,363,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

