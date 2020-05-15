Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.