easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Andrew Findlay Acquires 31 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).
Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Andrew Findlay bought 22 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 688 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($199.11).
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.96).
Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 484 ($6.37) on Friday. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
