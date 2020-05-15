easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Andrew Findlay Acquires 31 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Andrew Findlay bought 22 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 688 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($199.11).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.96).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 484 ($6.37) on Friday. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut easyJet to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goodbody cut easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023.62 ($13.47).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

