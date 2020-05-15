easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Press coverage about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EJTTF. UBS Group upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

