Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,325.67. The firm has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

