Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.50 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

DT opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.76.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,429,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

