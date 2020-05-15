Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Duke Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.05 to $5.45 EPS.

NYSE DUK opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

