Douglas A. Pertz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BCO opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 68.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after buying an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

