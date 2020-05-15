DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MUFG) Critical Comparison

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB ASA/S $8.63 billion 2.06 $2.93 billion $1.77 6.29 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $60.80 billion 0.87 $7.85 billion $0.74 5.20

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than DNB ASA/S. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB ASA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DNB ASA/S and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB ASA/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB ASA/S 26.09% 8.81% 0.71% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8.38% 5.67% 0.32%

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

