Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 8.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.67, approximately 41,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,976,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

