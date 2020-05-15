Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of DIN opened at $35.31 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 551.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

