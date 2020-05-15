Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €43.10 ($50.12) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €26.25 ($30.52) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.04. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($25.81) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($49.42). The company has a market cap of $394.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

