Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €16.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.19 ($18.83).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

