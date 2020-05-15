DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15. DermTech has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $23.24.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 31,539 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $327,690.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,397 shares of company stock worth $3,410,416 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 1st.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

