Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 15,002,107 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Denbury Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

