Daniel P. Donovan Buys 6,650 Shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Stock

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Director Daniel P. Donovan purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $51,670.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $7.40 on Friday. Star Group LP has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $543.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,514,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 1,259.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 135,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 125,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Star Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Star Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 726,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.