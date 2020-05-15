Dana L. Schmaltz Purchases 3,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WD opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

