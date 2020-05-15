D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,073,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

