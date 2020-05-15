D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 94 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $123.89 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

