D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,997 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.