D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 118,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $61.82 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

