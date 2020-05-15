D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE GPC opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.