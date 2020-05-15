D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $142.27.

