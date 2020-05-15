D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.65 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

