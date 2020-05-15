D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 116,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,059,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 366,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.