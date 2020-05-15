D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,511 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.96% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

