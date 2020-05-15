D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,291 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

