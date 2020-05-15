CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.18. B. Riley now has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 21,225,886 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $292.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

