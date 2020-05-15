CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

