Critical Review: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) versus Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Applied Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Materials and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 1 5 18 0 2.71 Advanced Micro Devices 1 14 19 0 2.53

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $67.74, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $51.97, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 18.83% 36.15% 15.71% Advanced Micro Devices 6.72% 28.28% 12.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $14.61 billion 3.42 $2.71 billion $3.04 17.90 Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 9.48 $341.00 million $0.48 113.56

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Micro Devices. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Advanced Micro Devices on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD's CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.