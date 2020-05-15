Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Spire by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

