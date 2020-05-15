Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.40

News coverage about Coty (NYSE:COTY) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Coty’s score:

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.36 on Friday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.