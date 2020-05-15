Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,077 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $23.32 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of -20.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.