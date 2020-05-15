Cormark Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.15.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$79.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$79.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.74 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$199,742.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,484.50. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham purchased 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,839. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

