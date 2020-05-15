Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $45.84, approximately 586,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 385,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Specifically, CFO Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,915. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 396,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.