ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ConforMIS traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 565,918 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 594,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.27%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

