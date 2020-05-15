Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) PT Set at €67.00 by Baader Bank

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.17 ($79.26).

Shares of COP opened at €70.60 ($82.09) on Wednesday. Compugroup Medical has a 1-year low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 59.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

