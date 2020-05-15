Comparing United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 0.83 $10.66 million N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 2.25 $110.43 million $1.05 8.70

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares Inc. OH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Bancshares Inc. OH and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 20.17% 11.90% 1.23% Northwest Bancshares 17.84% 6.94% 0.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

