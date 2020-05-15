Comparing Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) & Truist Financial (NASDAQ:TFC)

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 1.87 $67.00 million $1.30 7.68 Truist Financial $14.66 billion 2.95 $3.22 billion $4.37 7.34

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 23.49% 9.12% 1.02% Truist Financial 19.60% 8.98% 1.12%

Risk & Volatility

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meridian Bancorp and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truist Financial 0 7 12 0 2.63

Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Meridian Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. The company operates 37 full-service locations, as well as 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

